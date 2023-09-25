Kenya: Team Capital FM in Action At the Casino Cup 6 - Goal Polo Tournament At Nairobi Polo Club

24 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

September is always a vibe at Nairobi Polo Club. It's that time of the year when the best of the best bring on the adrenaline sporting action to the field, two weekends back to back (15th - 17th and 22nd to 24th). This month has particularly been an exciting one, as Capital FM 98.4 became the new official media partner and sponsors of the tournaments this season.

Through its various outlets (radio and digital) Capital FM has provided great coverage to the two tournaments, The Zambia Men's 9 Goal Polo Tournament and the just concluded Casino Cup 6-Goal Tournament the 4th out 9 series of the 2023/24 polo season. The media house sponsored a team on each of the tournaments, compromised of seasoned Kenyan players who went on to produce excellent match-ups.

Polo has over the years, grown not only as a great sport but also as a delightful event with an elevated social experience filled with stylish décor, incredible energy, and a vibrant atmosphere, music and fabulous fashion by Nairobi's society adding to the elegance and charm of the tournament.

Its a daytime occasion to dress up and look good as seen here https://www.capitalfm.co.ke/lifestyle/2023/09/20/photos-beautiful-women-everywhere-in-their-sunday-best-outfits-on-day-two-at-nairobi-polo-club/

Polo action will take a short break at the Club until the Chukkers and Carols Christmas Polo Tournament in Nairobi, on December 23, 2023.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.