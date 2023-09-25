Kenya: Team Capital FM in Action At the Casino Cup 6 - Goal Polo Tournament At Nairobi Polo Club

September is always a vibe at Nairobi Polo Club. It's that time of the year when the best of the best bring on the adrenaline sporting action to the field, two weekends back to back (15th - 17th and 22nd to 24th). This month has particularly been an exciting one, as Capital FM 98.4 became the new official media partner and sponsors of the tournaments this season.

Through its various outlets (radio and digital) Capital FM has provided great coverage to the two tournaments, The Zambia Men's 9 Goal Polo Tournament and the just concluded Casino Cup 6-Goal Tournament the 4th out 9 series of the 2023/24 polo season. The media house sponsored a team on each of the tournaments, compromised of seasoned Kenyan players who went on to produce excellent match-ups.

Polo has over the years, grown not only as a great sport but also as a delightful event with an elevated social experience filled with stylish décor, incredible energy, and a vibrant atmosphere, music and fabulous fashion by Nairobi's society adding to the elegance and charm of the tournament.

Polo action will take a short break at the Club until the Chukkers and Carols Christmas Polo Tournament in Nairobi, on December 23, 2023.