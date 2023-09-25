Tanzania: Majaliwa - Convene Youth Economic Fora

Bukoba — KAGERA : PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed Regional Commissioners (RCs) and District Commissioners (DCs) across the country to convene youths' economic fora in a bid to identify sustainable opportunities in their areas.

Equally, he tasked them to utilise internal revenue sources from their respective councils to complete some of the development projects in their respective areas without waiting for funds from the central government.

He issued the directives here on Friday while closing a five-day training programme that was attended by DCs, district executive directors and Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) leaders from eight councils; namely Muleba, Bukoba DC, Biharamulo, Ngara, Karagwe, Kyerwa, Missenyi and Bukoba MC.

The Premier explained that the Sixth Phase Government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan is implementing the CCM 2020-2025 Election Manifesto, calling upon all the leaders in the country to work as a team in implementing the directives.

"We are now almost half way; next year we shall be holding civic elections while in 2025 we shall be holding general elections. We must ensure that all the promises made in the CCM manifesto are completed on time," he said.

He emphasised on the need for the leaders to work as a team and have one voice, citing his recent tour in Kigoma Region where he was disappointed to find the leaders unorganised.

"In Kigoma Region there are several uncompleted projects since 2021 while the government had allocated billions of shillings for implementation of the projects including construction of health centres. This has forced me to form a probe team to find the truth," he said.

The Premier also reminded the leaders to leave their offices and hold regular meetings at the grassroots level and listen to citizens grievances. "You should not wait for national leaders to solve the problems which are within your jurisdictions. Also, make sure that you open doors of your offices to allow citizens to air their grievances," he said.

He cited some of the problems facing people including endless land conflicts, terming it as a bomb shell which should be handled carefully.

He commended Kagera RC Ms Fatma Mwassa for convening a five-day training programme that brought together government experts and CCM leaders, urging other RCs to emulate her.

Premier Majaliwa, who is also Kagera Regional CCM Patron, expressed dissatisfaction on the region's dismal economic performance where for the last ten years Kagera has been holding the last position among 26 regions in Tanzania Mainland.

"We (leaders) have the ability and capability to make positive changes. We must stop reminding people on their poverty status and instead show them the way forward," he said.

Earlier, RC Mwassa informed him that during 2023/2024 financial year the government had allocated about 281.7bn/- for the implementation of development projects in various sectors including health, education, electricity, water and roads infrastructures.

"Under a seven-year strategic plan (2023/2030) we shall be focusing on repositioning Kagera Region. All the players must work as a team to attain our goals," she said.

However, she cited some of challenges still facing the region to include a high rate of school dropouts among students. Last year over 16,000 pupils attending primary schools dropped out while for secondary schools the number stood at 6,700, she said.

"We have unanimously agreed to form a special audit committee which will look at the enrolment base and come out with necessary recommendations," she said.

Ms Mwassa explained that the region's income per capita currently stood at 1,455,000/- compared to the national average of 2.8m/-, while the malnutrition rate among children was still high at 34.6 per cent.

Premier Majaliwa is on a three-day working tour in Kagera Region. Yesterday he visited Missenyi District and he will end his tour today by visiting Muleba District where he will inspect development projects.