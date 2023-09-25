Tanzania: Singida Upbeat to Clear Egyptian Hurdle

DAR ES SALAAM : SINGIDA Big Stars president Japhet Makau said they have confidence that their team will make it to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup despite a dismal performance in the Premier League.

The country's flag bearers in the Confederation Cup are going to face Future FC in the return leg match in Egypt on October 1st this year where it will be known who deserves a place in the last 16.

Heading into the game, the Singida-based outfits have a 1-0 win advantage they won in the first leg encounter at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam with Elvis Rupia making the difference on the day.

The Kenyan-imported striker scored on his debut match nearly two days after being introduced by his new club which was a remarkable feat for him.

"We are aware that the return leg match in Egypt will be difficult, but until now, we have an advantage after doing well in the first leg encounter at home.

"The squad is already on the ground preparing for the next match and the team is expected to leave on Tuesday next week with a contingent of at least 40 people to Egypt," he said.

He also revealed that the team's technical bench is currently being marshalled by Ramadhan Nsanzurwimo following the abrupt departure of coach Ernst Middendorp.

The German trainer left the club immediately after guiding it to a 1-0 success over Future on allegations that the management was interfering in his coaching responsibilities.

"Our focus now is on the Future match and thereafter, we will sit down to make long-term plans about strengthening further our technical section," Makau said.

If they succeed in venturing into the group stage of CAF CC, it will be a remarkable achievement for them as they are making their first appearance in the international phase.

However, in their recent league game, Singida Fountain Gate suffered a 2-1 loss from Azam to continue their win-less run of the season which has seen them coming empty-handed from three opening matches.

This has seen them occupying 12th place on the table with 2 points and are in the category of four other teams yet to pick victories. Others are Mtibwa Sugar, Namungo, Coastal Union and the bottom-placed Tanzania Prisons.