Tanzania: Health Centre Nears Completion

Bukoba — KAGERA : BUKOBA Municipal's Kashai Ward Councillor Mr Ramadhan Kambuga has assured citizens that the construction of a health centre was in final stages.

He explained that most of the buildings including an Outpatient ward (OPD) and a laboratory had already been completed while efforts were in progress to complete a maternal ward.

"The Bukoba Municipal Council has listed the Kashai health centre among on-going projects. We are optimistic that the health centre will be completed before the end of this year," he said.

Mr Kambuga made the remarks recently in an interview with the 'Sunday News' following unconfirmed reports circulating in social media claiming that the project was delayed due to lack of funds.

He appealed to wananchi to continue supporting the sixth phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan which is keen to enhance people's livelihoods through improved provision of social services.

Bukoba Municipal Council comprised of 14 Wards namely Bilele, Hamgembe, Kashai, Miembeni, Bakoba, Nshambya, Kahororo, Rwamishenye, Kibeta, Ijuganyondo, Nyanga, Kagondo and Buhembe.

He urged citizens to check their health status from time to time and ensure that the infrastructure was well preserved.

"By ensuring that health facilities are equipped to deliver comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care services, we can effectively address the fatal complications of childbirth, including severe bleeding, infection, prolonged or obstructed labour, eclampsia and asphyxia in the newborn," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Tanzania Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During his recent tour in Kagera Region the Prime Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa directed District Councils in the country to ensure that they supply materials including beds, roofing sheets and nails where Wananchi were constructing dispensaries at the village level.

He noted that there were about 15,000 villages in the country, noting that the government cannot afford to construct a dispensary for each village due to limited resources. Instead, the government concentrated to construct health centres at Ward level.

According to the 2022 Population and Housing Census Kagera region's population stood at 2.9million while Bukoba Municipal Council had a population of 350,000.

Data shows that lack of affordable, quality health care continues to trap many in poverty. Globally, as many as 100 million people a year are pushed into poverty due to high health care costs and about 30 per cent of households in Africa and Asia have to borrow money or sell assets to pay for health.