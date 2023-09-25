Tanzanians Now Take Modelling to Next Level

TANZANIAN international model Ben Breaker said he would love to see more changes in Tanzania's modelling industry whereby he argued for more modelling shows, to see models being used in different government occasions and commercials.

Ben Breaker whose real name is Bernard Alex Malima, has spoken for the first time after a long silence, a 2017 African entertainment legend awards emerging model of the year said on the issue of government occasions it's good if they use designers and models who will keep promoting different cultures from separate tribes found in Tanzania.

"Here in Tanzania, we have got a lot of tribes like Maasai, Chagga, Hehe whereby each of them has their own culture so if models are to be used frequently, they can showcase different stuffs found in those tribes," he said.

He also explains some challenges models face while shooting music videos here in our country, Ben said one of the outrageous challenges they face is they are not paid well as professionals.

"Musicians don't pay us as professionals they only have attention to models who are well branded, but for the emerging ones it's so hard to get that enough pay."

He added, "I think the relevant authority should look into this because we are all young people who have goals to reach far internationally so we need to be respected as professionals," he said.

Another challenge he said most Tanzanian people don't have awareness about modelling issues, he explains that here in our country few of them understand modelling but the remaining know nothing about modelling.

"Modelling is part of Fashion, in some ways we are doing well but still there is not enough awareness about modelling," said Ben.

Also, he wants people to stop judging male models, he explains that there have been some attacks against them, people saying they are not straight up they don't play male roles as others. He urged those who criticise to stop and support them in their careers.

A 2016 Tanzania Instagram best male model has also given a message to those who wish to enter in the modelling industry that they need to keep going, they need to do their best and trust the process in each step they are making.

"Young bloods who want to be like us need to keep doing it from the heart, they need to show people the importance of fashion through modelling and learn from others because no one is perfect," said Ben.

He also shares his story on why he decided to be a model, he said since he was a little boy, he loved to look fresh and smart by wearing stunning outfits that's why he chose that path.

"When I was a young lad, I wanted to look smart and good, I used to wear cool outfits so one thing kept clicking to my mind that this is my path, I must show people that we need to look good and smart so that's why I became a model," said Ben.

Ben said he wanted to be a model because he dreamed of exploring the world to show people the beauty of Tanzania and Africa, he wanted people to understand our cultures, traditionally through modelling.

Mr Breaker is an international model who featured in different stages of Fashion here in Tanzania and outside our country, he was also nominated for different modelling awards.

Some of the nominations are the Tanzania Model Youth Award 202, Nigeria Icon Fashion Award 2018, Swahili Fashion Week 2017/18, Odartey Style and Fashion Awards 2020 Ghana and Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards 2016, Uganda.

He also featured in some Tanzania music videos like a song called 'Hasara Roho' by Darassa, 'Pepeta' song by Chinbees and many more.

Modelling as a profession was first established in 1853 by Charles Frederick Worth, the "father of haute couture," when he asked his wife, Marie Vernet Worth, to model the clothes he designed.

The term "house model" was coined to describe this type of work, eventually; this became common practice for Parisian fashion houses. There were no standard physical measurement requirements for a model and most designers would use women of varying sizes to demonstrate variety in their designs.

With the development of fashion photography, the modelling profession expanded to photo modelling.

Models remained fairly anonymous and relatively poorly paid, until the late 1940s, when the world's first three supermodels, Barbara Goalen, Bettina Graziani and Lisa Fonssagrives began commanding very large sums.

By the late 1960s, London was considered the best market in Europe due to its more organised and innovative approach to modelling. In the 2000s modelling industry started to do well whereby different people showed up by telling their stories through modelling.

In Tanzania, we have stunning models who wave our flags, people like Flavian Matata, Nelly Kamwelu, Lola Mziwanda, Bernard Malima, Lota Mollel and Brian Noel.