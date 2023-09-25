Tanzania: Dar RC Assures Residents of Enough Water Supply

DAR ES SALAAM : THE residents of Dar es Salaam city have been reassured about availability of enough water supply despite challenges related to power outages.

The statement was made by the Regional Commissioner of Dar es Salam (RC) Mr Albert Chalamila after his tour to inspect and assess the progress of water supply services in various areas of the Dar es Salaam Region, particularly for residents of Tegeta A, Mivumoni, and Mbezi Beach through water distribution project from Makongo to Bagamoyo.

The tour also included an inspection of BCEG, the company that has embarked on the wastewater treatment project, producing gas and electricity to power the project's machinery.

RC Chalamila explained that Dar-es-salaam Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (DAWASA)'s current production of 590 million litres of water per day for the residents of Dar es Salaam indicates significant progress and a positive trajectory.

He further elaborated that the wastewater treatment project requires an investment of 65 million and will commence in four districts, with a total cost exceeding 150 million.

"We understand that development requires investment, and this project is a shining example of an investment aimed at improving our lives and preserving our environment. This demonstrates the readiness of both the government and local institutions to work together for the well-being of our city," he stated.

He also emphasised, "We urge our citizens to recognise that it is our collective responsibility to appreciate these development initiatives and support sustainable projects like this one. By doing so, we can be part of bringing positive change to our city and ensuring access to clean water and a better environment for our people."

Mr Kiula Kingu, the Acting CEO of DAWASA, affirmed that there are currently no challenges in providing clean water services, and water production remains robust.

"We need to continue managing and maintaining our water infrastructure to ensure the availability of this essential service now and in the future. Together, we can uphold the quality of clean water services and ensure accessibility for all.

"We must be mindful of our water usage to ensure its availability for future generations. As water is a precious and valuable resource, it is our duty as citizens to conserve and use it wisely. By doing so, we can maintain the quality of clean water services and ensure its continued availability to every citizen," he said.

For his part an Engineer from BCEG Mr Valeiar Ndimbo, explained that once the wastewater treatment project is completed, it will serve a large population. He also urged residents of the areas where the project will be implemented to cooperate by providing space for its execution.

"However, the wastewater treatment project is more than just producing clean water. It is a project that safeguards our environment. We recognise that the waste generated from our homes can pose significant environmental challenges, but with this project, we can transform that waste into a resource," he emphasised.