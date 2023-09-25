Tanzania: Arusha Youth Sparkles in Diplomat Golf

ARUSHA : IT was a good day for Arusha youth, Shane Pandit whose 45 stable ford points was the best score of this year's Diplomatic Golf tournament after the end of on Saturday's tee off.

Playing off handicap 23, the Arusha Gymkhana Club golfer leads by three shots from his 45 points.

Also played well on Saturday include Edmundo Lujan from Real Club of Spain who returned 42 stable ford points to finish second.

The Spaniard tied with Monu Singh of Arusha who also carded 42 points.

The former chairman of Tanzania Golf Union, Joseph Tango and Lowrence Rodgers tied on the fifth position with 41 points.

Lucy Maina from Thika Sports club of Kenya, 22 came sixth after posting 39 points ahead of Avatar Singh from Arusha who netted 38 points.

Playing off 25 handicap, Pricilla Karobia returned 38 points and was impressed with her performance.

She said: "I've played very well for the first time at Kili Golf, I am happy for that. I could return even better score if I would not scratch two holes."

Others who played include George Sembi from TPC who carded 38 points and Samuel Kileo from Lugao who penned 37 points.

Over 120 golfers from Kenya, Spain, Dutch, Denmark, India, German, South Africa, England, USA, China, Zimbabwe, Sweden and Tanzania are involved in a race for the event's top diadem.

Tournament winds up today