Tanzania: Arusha Youth Sparkles in Diplomat Golf

24 September 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

ARUSHA : IT was a good day for Arusha youth, Shane Pandit whose 45 stable ford points was the best score of this year's Diplomatic Golf tournament after the end of on Saturday's tee off.

Playing off handicap 23, the Arusha Gymkhana Club golfer leads by three shots from his 45 points.

Also played well on Saturday include Edmundo Lujan from Real Club of Spain who returned 42 stable ford points to finish second.

The Spaniard tied with Monu Singh of Arusha who also carded 42 points.

The former chairman of Tanzania Golf Union, Joseph Tango and Lowrence Rodgers tied on the fifth position with 41 points.

Lucy Maina from Thika Sports club of Kenya, 22 came sixth after posting 39 points ahead of Avatar Singh from Arusha who netted 38 points.

Playing off 25 handicap, Pricilla Karobia returned 38 points and was impressed with her performance.

She said: "I've played very well for the first time at Kili Golf, I am happy for that. I could return even better score if I would not scratch two holes."

Others who played include George Sembi from TPC who carded 38 points and Samuel Kileo from Lugao who penned 37 points.

Over 120 golfers from Kenya, Spain, Dutch, Denmark, India, German, South Africa, England, USA, China, Zimbabwe, Sweden and Tanzania are involved in a race for the event's top diadem.

Tournament winds up today

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.