Tanzania: Tap Opportunities-VP Implores Investors

NEW YORK,United States : VICE-PRESIDENT Dr Philip Mpango has called upon local and foreign investors to tap the available business opportunities, so as to enable the country attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr Mpango made the statement on Saturday during his official meeting with members of the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) held in New York, the United States.

He said investors will be supported in keeping tab on the numerous opportunities available including an enabling environment in the country with proper infrastructure, adequate land for both large and small agricultural activities, as other activities will be supported by the Standard Gauge Railways (SGRs) now ongoing in construction.

"In Tanzania, the private sector is a major development partner since it contributes to growth of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), thus, the government is always supportive to the investors. I urge you to come and witness the country's business potential," said Dr Mpango.

He stressed that the government has sincere intention of cooperating with the business community, both local and foreign, purposely to improve the private sector in the country, hence enabling the country to achieve the SDGs.

The VP further put emphasis on the health sector, challenging the BCIU members to utilise the opportunities by coming up with medical equipment and industries due to the fact that there is a high demand from the member countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Moreover, he welcomed the business council to visit the country so as to witness growth of a leather industry in the country, since Tanzania is the second in the list of top countries with large numbers of livestock, while holding the fourth position among the major producers of cotton in Africa after Mali, Burkina Faso, and Egypt.

Additionally, Dr Mpango said Tanzania is also in the list of top countries in the world producing natural cotton after India, China and Turkey.

Speaking about the cotton processing in the country, the VP said recently the processing has been improving, such that until now clothes are being transported to the United States under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) plan.

Dr Mpango went to the United States to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.