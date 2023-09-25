Tanzania: Arusha's Moonlight Run Gathers Storm

Arusha — ARUSHA : MORE than 1,500 participants have confirmed to participate in the fourth edition of Moonlight Run ahead of its flag off in November this year.

The after-dusk athletic event will be 'running in the night,' within Arusha city on November 25th this year.

Organised by Quality Sports Promoter, the Night Run will be flagged off at Ngarenaro Sports Complex around 10.00pm.

"We have started preparations with all the essential services as well as entertainment to be provided," said Kylie Gyubi, the Director of Quality Sports Promoter (QSP).

According to organisers, tea, coffee, soup, bites and snacks as well as other bottled beverages including beer and soft drinks will be available to all participants at Ngarenaro, venue of starting and finishing the race.

20km run is the main event while the subsidiary events are 10km and 5km races, according to the organisers.

The race will be mapped along the same routes covered during the previous three editions of Arusha Night Run.

From Ngarenaro National Housing estates the athletes will take the Nairobi road to NMB Ngaramtoni and then back to the Ngarenaro Complex, covering 20 kilometres.

The other mini-events of the Arusha Night Run will follow the same route, but taking only shorter distances of 10 and 5 kilometres.

The Arusha Regional Athletics Association (ARAA) Secretary Rogath Steven said events like Night Race or Clock Tower Marathon and others have been helping them identify and recruit new athletes.

"The athletes have been bringing medals into the country from international races, but again, these events are also unifying factors that also help to bring people together," the AARA Secretary added.

On his part, the Arusha District Council Director, Suleiman Msumi said sports help to take the youth off the street to involve themselves in productive activities.

"Young people, when idle, become bombs, but once the youth finds something enjoyable and involving, then many of the future problems can get solved," said the Director.