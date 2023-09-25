South Africa: Deputy President to Open Unesco Engineering Conference

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to deliver a keynote address when engineers from across the globe gather from Monday at the UNESCO 9th Africa Engineering Week and 7th Africa Engineering Conference at the CSIR in Pretoria.

According to the Presidency, the event will be held under the theme, 'Celebrating and Growing Engineering Excellence in the African Region' and seeks to celebrate engineering excellence prevalent in the African continent.

"The Deputy President will be supported by the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, as the host department; Minister in the Presidency for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa; Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Bhuti Manamela, as well as Governors and Ministers from the African continent.

"The event will feature the who is who of the engineering fraternity in Africa and abroad, who will be attempting to solve the world and the African continent's pressing challenges.

"Furthermore, scores of aspiring engineers from South Africa will also get the opportunity to obtaining knowledge and skills," the Presidency said.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the Deputy President is expected to convene an engagement with inter-faith leaders to "strengthen existing partnerships with the faith sector towards the country's social cohesion and nation-building project".

"The engagement will consider practical steps towards institutionalising partnership between government and inter-faith leaders as part of the Deputy President's delegated responsibilities. It will also address the challenges and seek to resolve issues raised by the inter-faith community.

"The Deputy President will be supported by the Ministers of Social Development and Sport, Arts and Culture; Deputy Minister of Social Development, Premier of Gauteng Province and senior government officials," the Presidency said.