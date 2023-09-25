South Africa: Mashatile to Address Youth Economic Council Gala Dinner

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to deliver the keynote address at the South African Youth Economic Council's second annual business gala dinner to be held on Tuesday.

The Presidency said the focus of the gala dinner will be the mining and energy, agriculture, finance as well as the information and communication technology sectors.

"The South African Youth Economic Council (SAYEC) is an economic and legal policy advocacy group that promotes youth participation and integration in the economy. The council aims to promote a transformed economy where the youth become actively involved in economic growth and job creation in South Africa.

"Held under the theme, 'Accelerating Economic Growth & Growing Investments for Youth Job Creation', the gala dinner will focus on the need for labour intensive industries and businesses to stimulate job creation, particularly among young people. It is also envisaged that insights will be gained from the participants as to what policy measures can be put in place to facilitate investment into the economy in a number of critical areas.

"Both SAYEC and government are concerned that South African youth unemployment for people between the ages of 15 and 34 currently stands at around 4.9 million, at 46.5%, well above the national average of 32.9%. The largest proportion of the young people who make up this percentage, are low to semi- skilled labour," the Presidency said.