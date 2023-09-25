Mozambique: - Exxonmobil Remains Committed to Investing in Cabo Delgado

Maput — The US oil and gas giant ExxonMobil remains committed to investing in the natural gas fields in the Rovuma Basin, off the coast of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

The ExxonMobil management gave this commitment at a meeting in Washington last week with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.

On his return to Maputo on Saturday, Nyusi told a press conference he had discussed with the ExxonMobil executives developments in the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado.

"Their problems is when they should resume their activities', Nyusi said. "They have assessed our successes with a great deal of satisfaction'.

While in Washington, Nyusi met with the US Secretaryof Defence, Lloyd Austin, who guaranteed US support in the fight against terrorism, and against piracy, and other crimes that occur on the high seas, including illegal fishing, drug trafficking and people trafficking'.

"We exchanged impressions, and we have been working with the US in this area', said Nyusi. "There will be a follow-up to confront those who use our waters to commit crimes'.

As for the meeting he held with his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Nyusi said this ws an opportunity to appreciate Zimbabwe's experience in wheat production. He expressed his desire to repeat that experience in Mozambique.

Nyusi also met with one of Mozambique's key allies, the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, with whom he exchange impressions about the security situation in Cabo Delgado, where Rwandan troops are fighting alongside Mozambican forces, in the battle against islamist terrorists.