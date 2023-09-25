Mozambique: Printing of Election Materials Concluded

Maputo — Mozambique's Electoral Administration Technical Secretariat (STAE) has guaranteed that the production of the materials that will be used in the municipal elections scheduled for 11 October has now been concluded.

The material includes the ballot papers, the polling station minutes and the results sheets. According to the Director of the STAE Legal Office, Lucas Jose, the material is being produced in China and in South Africa.

Interviewed by Radio Mozambique on Saturday. Jose said "the ballot papers and other materials have all been printed, and will begin to arrive in Maputo today, Saturday'.

He added that supervisory teams from STAE and from the National Elections Commission (CNE) are in China and South Africa, accompanying production of the material.

As for ensuring that the elections take place peacefully, a national representative of the Mozambican police force (PRM), Orlando Mudumane, stressed that the police will be present throughout the official election campaign that will run from 26 September to 8 October.

"We have our force prepared to respond to any eventuality', said Mudumane. "We would like to count on the cllaboration of the political parties, so that the campaign is not stained by violence'.