Malawi: Chakwera Meets African Export-Import Bank President in New York

25 September 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Saturday held talks with President of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Professor Benedict Oramah, on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, USA.

President Chakwera, writing on his Facebook page, said the meeting demonstrates that the bank continues to be a key partner for Malawi in strengthening our foundation for inclusive and sustainable development.

He said it therefore imperative that he extended gratitude to him and his team for the critical role they have played in the achievement of the Staff Level Agreement with International Monetary Fund.

"We have agreed to continue engaging each other on a clear roadmap that seeks to improve our debt sustainability and spur Malawi's socioeconomic development," said Chakwera.

