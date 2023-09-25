Tunisia: Number of Deaths Caused By Road Accidents Up 17 Percent Till Sept.21

24 September 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 854 people were killed in road accidents from January till September 21, i.e. up over 17% compared to the same period last year (726 deaths).

However, the number of road accidents reported in the same period fell by over 4% compared to 2022, data published by the National Road Safety Observatory show.

Actually, 3,900 accidents were recorded during the 1st nine months of 2023, against 4,179 during the same period in 2022.

5,604 people were injured in these accidents, compared to 6,111 in 2022, i.e. down 8.3%.

41% of the accidents were due to inattention and 15% to speeding, killing 261 people.

