Tunisia: Goulette Port to Welcome 'Costa Favolosa,' Sep. 26

Tunis/Tunisia — La Goulette Port will welcome on September 26 over 4,500 people (tourists and crew) on board the "Costa Favolosa" from Palermo (Italy).

This is "Costa croisières" company's first trip to Tunisia after more than eight years, the Office of Merchant Marine and Ports (OMMP) said on Sunday.

Built in 2011, Costa Favolosa is one of the largest cruise ships in the Mediterranean and counts 1,508 cabins. It is 290 metres long and comprises 17 storeys.

Two meetings were held between all stakeholders to well prepare for the arrival of this cruise ship and the return of cruises organised by this shipowner to Tunisia.

Five other cruises are expected in 2024.