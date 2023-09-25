Tunisia: Goulette Port to Welcome 'Costa Favolosa,' Sep. 26

24 September 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — La Goulette Port will welcome on September 26 over 4,500 people (tourists and crew) on board the "Costa Favolosa" from Palermo (Italy).

This is "Costa croisières" company's first trip to Tunisia after more than eight years, the Office of Merchant Marine and Ports (OMMP) said on Sunday.

Built in 2011, Costa Favolosa is one of the largest cruise ships in the Mediterranean and counts 1,508 cabins. It is 290 metres long and comprises 17 storeys.

Two meetings were held between all stakeholders to well prepare for the arrival of this cruise ship and the return of cruises organised by this shipowner to Tunisia.

Five other cruises are expected in 2024.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.