South Africa: Uif Task Team to Intervene in Belville Labour Centre

24 September 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has dispatched a task team to the Bellville Labour Centre to intervene in concerns that have come to light through a media article about UIF payments and related matters at the centre.

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping said on Friday: "We need to have a thorough understanding of the specific issues on the ground so that we can intervene swiftly. It bothers me when I hear that workers are struggling to get what is due to them. Whatever the issue, it will be addressed. I will take it upon myself to see to it."

The fund said the task team, which is from the UIF head office in Pretoria, is expected to "establish facts and submit a report to [Maruping] within a week".

"In recent times, the UIF has introduced various mechanisms to improve customer experience, including mobile buses, queue management, kiosks, online application platforms, free Wi-Fi at all labour centres, a data free mobile application, as well as a free USSD platform that can be used on any mobile device from anywhere," the fund said.

