Namibia: Security Guard Dies After Dog Attack

A Security guard died in Oshakati Intermediate Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) after being brutally attacked by five Rottweiler dogs at the town on Sunday morning.

Oshana police spokesperson inspector Thomas Aiyambo confirmed the incident.

He said the victim has been identified as Ruben Abraham (44).

"He was more bitten on the head," Aiyambo said.

He said the dogs belong to a businesswoman.

They allegedly passed through holes in a fence and attacked Abraham, who was on his way home from work.

"Further steps will be taken after proper consultation with other stakeholders. No arrest has been made at this stage," Aiyambo said.

Abraham's colleague, who did not want to give his name to The Namibian as he said he is not allowed to speak to the media, said the incident took place at around 06h00.

"It was a bit dark when I met him going home. When I arrived at my site, I heard a person screaming, but I did not pay attention, because I thought it was a video clip on my other colleague's phone," he said.

He said as the screaming persisted he went to investigate, but was afraid because he was alone.

The colleague said while on his way to the scene, he could see a person lying on the ground, but he did not realise it was Abraham.

"I was afraid because I thought he was attacked by people, and if I moved closer to him, I would be attacked. I went back to tell my other colleagues. While I was going back, I saw colleagues from a different company. Then we went there together," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The colleague said when he got to the scene, the first thing he recognised was his colleague's bag, but he did not realise the victim was his colleague, because he was naked.

"When I met my colleague, he was wearing a reflective jacket, a jersey and the uniform, but we found him naked. He is badly bitten. The dogs bit his back and ears," the colleague said.

Michael Bingham, Rubicon Security's Oshakati manager, where Abraham worked, initially said he was upset about the incident and described Abraham as a "very good guard".

"I will also go to the police, because those kinds of dogs should not be allowed to run free on the street. Ruben is a very good guard. I am very unhappy," he said.

When he was later informed that Abraham had died, he was stunned and said the company would be opening a murder case with the police against the owner of the dogs.