South Africa: Springboks Outsmarted!

Mack Hansen of Ireland scores his team's first try during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between South Africa and Ireland at Stade de France on September 23, 2023 in Paris, France.

Ireland beat the Springboks 13-8.

➤ With minutes to go:

Both the Springboks and Ireland have picked their very best available teams. There are no more excuses, no more experiments. For both teams the chips are down - there is no place to hide.

With Handré Pollard sitting in the stands, is it the last chance for Manie Libbok to prove that he is South Africa's number one number 10?

The talk of the week has not gone away - instead, it has heated up: can the Irish attack beat the South African defence? We find out now.

➤ 1st half:

Faf de Klerk's long pass out wide to Cheslin Kolbe is too soon, too long and way too early. Hopefully, the Boks won't be trying silly tricks during the game.

Ireland gives up a possible three-pointer to go for the lineout instead. It works well, but not for Ireland. The Boks steal the lineout, work up the field, force the penalty and Libbok (big moment!) slots the kick perfectly.

So far Ireland has a perfect lineout record: four lineouts, four lineouts lost.

On 13 minutes Ireland's scary attack fails only because of a knock-on. A lucky break for the Boks. As has happened since the first scrum, the South African scrum is too strong. The penalty takes play to near the halfway line.

Damian de Allende must be careful. He could develop a reputation as a destroyer. Garry Ringrose attempts a tackle on him and has to go for a Head Injury Assessment. A minute later Johnny Sexton needs medical attention after colliding with De Allende.

On 30 minutes Bundee Aki makes a significant break that takes Ireland to within five metres of the Springbok line and suddenly the momentum has swung. Mack Hansen's try is inevitable and so is the conversion. Ireland lead 7-3 at halftime.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

➤ 2nd half:

The second half starts with some luck for the Irish that keeps them on the Springbok tryline.

Four replacements come on and the Bok scrum suddenly looks very good.

Siya Kolisi is replaced by Marco van Staden with 30 minutes to go.

Kolbe's try is a beauty after a perfect pass from Libbok but he hooks the pretty simple conversion. Will this be decisive? South Africa leads by 8-7.

Ireland wins a scrum penalty and Sexton slots it. Ireland lead by two.

Manie probably kicks himself out of the number one spot as flyhalf with a miss that he should have got and South Africa needed.

A minute later Faf de Klerk takes over the kicking and misses a long shot. Goodbye Manie, hello Handré.

When Deon Fourie takes over from Bongi Mbonambi the lineout throws have to be to the front of the lineout and even then he puts it in skew when South Africa dearly needed possession.

For the second time, the Springboks go early in the scrum and concede a penalty that Jack Crowley converts. With three minutes to play, Ireland lead by five points.

With one minute to go South Africa has one more chance - that Ireland counters.

Not only does Ireland win, but they also expose some serious Springbok weaknesses.

South Africa (1 try) 8-13 (1 try) Ireland