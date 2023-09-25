Kenya: Sheila Chepkirui - Berlin Marathon Podium Finish an Inspiration to Go One Better

Berlin — After breaking through into the podium for the first time, Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui is now planning to go one better in one of the World Marathon Majors.

Chepkirui, finished second in Sunday's 2023 Berlin women's Marathon in 2:17:49 in her third marathon to pocket Ksh 3.7 million ($25,500), and believes this will inspire her to a maiden victory.

Entering the race, Chepkirui's target was to break her Personal Best time of 2:17:29, but says she miscalculated by pushing hard in the first half of the race.

"I want to thank God for enabling me finish the race, I am happy I finished second, I wanted to run my Personal Best, but it wasn't possible, the pace in the first half was so high, so in the last half my legs were tired, but I am happy for my first podium finish," Chepkirui told Capital Sport in Berlin.

The race was so fast that saw Ethiopian Tigist Assefa smash the women's World Record which was held by Kenyan Brigid Kosgei, setting a new time of 2:11:53.

"I don't go to the race with pressure I run my race because I know everyone is prepared, so it is just believing in myself," Sheila added.

"Seeing so many Kenyans cheering me along the course and at the finish line gave me morale, I thank Kenyans for the support and prayers. This is my second marathon major, I am happy to get into the podium, my target and prayer now is to win one of the major races," Chepkirui stated.

It has been a good progress for Chepkirui, having finished fourth at last year's (2023) London Marathon before clocking her Personal Best of 2:17:29 at the Valencia Marathon on her marathon debut in 2022.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Berlin, Germany-