Tunisia: Support for Vulnerable Groups in Tunisia Discussed

24 September 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The European Union delegation in Tunisia pointed out that support for vulnerable groups in Tunisia had been the focus of two meetings held by EU Ambassador to Tunisia with the President of the Tunisian Red Crescent and the Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Tunis.

The meeting on Friday, between EU ambassador to Tunisia Marcus Cornaro and Tunisian Red Crescent President Abdellatif Chabou offered the opportunity to discuss ways to step up humanitarian aid to the most needy communities in Tunisia notably migrants, according to a press release by the EU Delegation in Tunisia.

During a meeting on the same day, the EU ambassador to Tunisia and UNHCR Representative in Tunisia Monica Noro exchanged views on improving the situation of displaced persons and refugees in Tunisia, by providing the necessary support to the local authorities.

