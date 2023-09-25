South Africa: Health Minister Ordered to Address R1.2 Billion Corruption Report - South African News Briefs - September 25, 2023

Health Minister Ordered to Address R1.2 Billion Corruption Report

The Gauteng High Court has ordered Health Minister Joe Phaahla to act on a forensic report that found R1.2 billion in corruption in the North West health department, reports News24. Phaahla has been accused of trying to conceal the report for months, but the court has given him until September 26, 2023, to explain what happened to the report and to adopt a final position on it. The report found that several laws were broken when awarding 22 security contracts to guard the province's health facilities and offices and that the original tender amount of R900 million ballooned to more than R1.2 billion.

Deputy President Mashatile Calls for Unity and Preservation of Heritage

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called on South Africans to use their cultural differences as a uniting factor to "safeguard" the future, reports TimesLIVE. He said that Heritage Day should challenge citizens to reflect on the journey the country has taken since the dawn of democracy and also accept the challenges of building one nation out of a country with a history of division, emphasising that it was the unity of previous generations that defeated that system, giving birth to democracy.

Disaster Management Teams on Standby for Cape Storm

Disaster management teams are on high alert as a storm set to impact Cape regions has been upgraded to a Level 9 impact warning for torrential rains, reports IOL. Anton Bredell, the Western Cape's MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning, said that a Level 6 impact warning for heavy rains has been upgraded to a Level 9 impact warning for torrential rains in parts of the Overberg, Cape Winelands, and Garden Route districts, where rains exceeding 100mm is expected. With dams full and saturated soil due to earlier winter rains. Coordination efforts involve various national and provincial departments, including the National Disaster Management Centre and the South African Weather Services.

Google Doodle Honours South African Jazz Legend Todd Matshikiza

South Africa commemorates the legacy of jazz pianist, composer, and journalist Todd Matshikiza with a special Google Doodle on the anniversary of his iconic cantata 'Uxolo' debuting at the 1956 Johannesburg Festival, reports Devdiscourse. Born in Queenstown in 1921 to musically gifted parents, Matshikiza developed his musical talents from a young age and obtained diplomas in music and teaching. He excelled in various fields, teaching subjects like English and Math while composing celebrated choral works like 'Hamba Kahle'. Todd Matshikiza's contributions extended to journalism as he became a pioneering writer for Drum magazine, offering insights into jazz and township life. He also made his mark in theatre and film, with his work featured in productions like 'King Kong' and 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom'. His life journey, from apartheid-era South Africa to London and Zambia, is detailed in his autobiography 'Chocolates for My Wife'.

