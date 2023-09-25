South Africa: Deputy President Paul Mashatile - Commemoration of Heritage Day and Launch of Indigenous Games

document

Address by Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile on the occasion of the commemoration Of Heritage Day and the launch of Indigenous Games, at Princess Magogo Stadium, KwaMashu, Durban

Today, the 24th of September, is the day of promoting and preserving our collective memory as a people. We are a country united in our diversity. We belong to great women and men who stood and fought for the South Africa of our dreams. A South Africa that is non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, united and indeed prosperous. We are one people.

Like the great Pixley Isaka KaSeme, envisioned, we will continue in his teachings and guidance by uniting and bearing any divisions so that we can be the great nation that even Madiba, the founding President of our democracy, envisioned in 1994.

Today's celebrations take place under the theme; "Celebrating our cultural diversity in a democratic South Africa" an important theme that tasks us to reflect on our democratic journey, and also embrace the complexities that come with nation building and social cohesion in the context of our past, present and future. I am encouraged by the presence of South Africans from all nine provinces of our country.

Siyanamukela Kwa-Zulu Natal, thank you for honouring this invitation and showing us that the programme for nation-building is shared by us all.

It is an honour for me to participate in this day of celebration through the delivery of this address, it is indeed a full circle moment for me as I have previously had the responsibility to serve as Deputy Minister and Minister of Arts and Culture in South Africa.

I believe that arts and culture have an important role to play in the social transformation agenda of our country, we must remember that this sector played a key role in the anti-apartheid struggle uniting us under a shared cause, and globally rallying support for the end of an oppressive system anchored in philosophies of racial segregation.

We all know that many tribulations underscore our history because of both colonialism and apartheid, but also the triumph of the people against these oppressive regimes is noteworthy. Ours is a unique history that has inspired many nations towards embracing unity and diversity, and showing that difference can be a platform for development and not destruction and divisions.

People of South Africa, our democratic country, as we know it, emerged from centuries of colonialism and apartheid that ensured that social groups were hierarchically graded, and that some had a heritage that was not freely appreciated and promoted. The cultural heritage of people indigenous to South Africa, was in the past marginalised and demonised by colonisers, this also affecting critical aspects of our traditions and heritage linked to land ownership, language use, livelihoods and social structures.

The colonial and apartheid regimes legislation and policies ensured that various racial and cultural groups lived, worked, and socialised separately. It was illegal for a Black person to live in the suburbs where white people lived; to socialise with and access the social amenities that white people enjoyed was a punishable offence in a land that was indigenous to Black people.

The people of South Africa - our forebears resisted and fought these oppressive systems and laid a foundation for the pathways to freedom we have witnessed and enjoyed over the past 29 years.

As South Africans, we must acknowledge and appreciate what our forebears have done. Still, most importantly, we must reflect on the kind of future that we want to leave for generations to come.

Our young democracy has many gains, and we are equally aware that we have much to do to achieve a fully democratic, non-racial and non-sexist society, a future that we all dream of and are responsible for making a reality.

We celebrate Heritage Day here at Princess Magogo Stadium today, a week after laying to rest a son of Princess Magogo and significant leader of South Africa, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. We must first appreciate Princess Magogo who, in her own right has been a key player in shaping and promoting traditional arts and culture both in the country and abroad.

In building on the legacy and contributions of Princess Magogo and other icons of our history, government through various initiatives aimed for artist's development has facilitated access to finance, capacity building, advocacy, networking, and strengthening partnerships that use culture as a tool for urban regeneration, social cohesion and nation building.

Secondly, as President Ramaphosa said, we must ensure that we continue to build unity here in KwaZulu, something that Prince Buthelezi instructed that we do. Working for peace and unity is the only way to acknowledge the contribution of Mtwana kaPhindangene.

As part of our 2023 Heritage Month celebrations, our theme shines the spotlight on South Africa's rich and diverse cultural heritage incorporating African, Asian, and European cultures and traditions. The preamble of the 1996 Constitution reminds us that; South Africa belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity and calls upon us to heal past divisions and establish a society based on democratic values, social justice and fundamental human rights.

In democratising the heritage landscape after 1994, it has thus been very important to recognise, rehumanise and celebrate the significance of our diverse living heritage, safeguard it for future generations and harness it as the basis for social cohesion and nation building.

We are here to acknowledge and celebrate South Africa's diverse heritage, which is being showcased and highlighted throughout September. Heritage Month holds immense cultural significance in South Africa, as it provides a platform for communities to celebrate and display their unique traditions, customs, and languages.

This celebration of cultural diversity not only strengthens the identities of various communities but also helps preserve and promote their heritage for future generations. It provides an opportunity for our people to reconnect with their roots, honour their ancestors, and pass on important cultural practices and values.

Heritage Month serves as a reminder of the resilience and strength of the South African people. It is a month of celebration and reflection where people come together to appreciate the rich tapestry of cultures that make up South Africa. Heritage Month helps us to recognise the importance of our cultural diversity in shaping our national identity and fostering a sense of unity and belonging among all citizens. It reinforces the idea that we are stronger together and urges us to continue working towards a more inclusive and equitable society.

In light of this pursuit for an inclusive and equitable society, allow me to share some of the sectoral advancements made by the democratic government which include; the implementation of a range of measures to build social cohesion - increasingly introducing indigenous languages in public schools, with over 2 400 targeted in this term of government. This aims to foster a greater understanding of different cultures between learners and break down cultural barriers.

During this administration, sports has also been used as a vehicle to foster cohesion, peaceful coexistence and mutual solidarity in our communities, 4 732 schools, hubs and clubs have been provided with equipment and attires, recording 332 053 people actively participating in sport and active recreation events arranged by the Department and provincial departments.

Despite the odds, several advances have been made regarding the inclusion and support of women in sports, key to this being the support for their demands for equal pay for work of equal value.

Additionally, in addressing issues that affect women in our country, especially in the area of Gender Based Violence and Femicide, government has adopted a National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NSP GBVF), and has strengthened the response of our criminal justice system to GBVF, improving the support provided to survivors through legislative reform, increasing the number of places of safety and a range of other mechanisms.

Regarding issues of the economy, we are cognisant of the impact that covid-19 has had on people's livelihoods including those of artists in our country. Some of the interventions that have been made since the advent of the pandemic include -

The Temporary Employment Relief Scheme (TERS) which provided wage subsidies to 5.7 million workers, minimising the impact of job losses and company closures.

The R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD grant) benefitting nearly 10 million unemployed people, mainly young people and women. With the current difficult economic times, we will continue to cushion those needing continued assistance, and are prioritising the improvement of the avenues that South Africans depend on to access the support from government.

Since its establishment, the Presidential Employment Stimulus has benefited over 1.2 million people, especially women and youth. This is in addition to other public employment programmes such as the Community Works Programme (CWP) and the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

All these interventions, and others are aimed at building a nation that is not only socially integrated, but a nation whose people are economically liberated and able to sustain their livelihoods and contribute to the vision of an equal and prosperous South Africa. Such a nation however can only be built by government, communities, the private sector and other stakeholders working together.

I therefore call upon on all South Africans to not only embrace our culture, heritage and indigenous knowledge, but to also safeguard the interests of the kind of future that we aspire for - a future rooted in democracy, social cohesion, economic prosperity and enhanced unity in our diversity.

As we conclude the formalities of this occasion, I invite you to celebrate with us in launching the indigenous games festival where we showcase the best of our indigenous games from all our South African cultures, this festival being an example of the kind of initiatives that the Department of Arts and Culture prioritises towards its strategic objectives aimed at the preservation of our culture and heritage. These indigenous games are taking place at Hoy Park where we are also having the Beautiful Things Craft Exhibition from the 24th - 29th September.

As the South African government, we are encouraged by the support that we continue to receive from Traditional Authorities in our country, and I am happy that His Majesty the King has shown support of this festival; welcoming the efforts that the Department of Arts and Culture has made towards social cohesion and nation-building. We encourage that you please take your family to enjoy our indigenous games and also visit the craft market, the entrance is free.

As we approach the end of the official Heritage Month, let us continue to celebrate the one thing that makes South Africa a great nation - our rich and diverse cultural heritage. I wish you all a Happy Heritage Day.

Thank you very much.