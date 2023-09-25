Rwanda: 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Felt in Rwanda

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Rwanda on Sunday, August 24, for a very brief period of time at approximately 4:21pm.

According to Android Earthquakes Alerts System, an online open source platform, the tremor's epicenter was in Ruhango District.

The earthquake is said to have been felt in other regional countries like Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake is considered moderate but can still cause significant shaking and potential damage depending on various factors.