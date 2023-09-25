Uganda: Soldiers to Declare Wealth Through Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence

24 September 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — The Inspector of Government (IGG), Beti Kamya, announced that a new portal is being created where soldiers will declare their wealth through the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

This came after President Museveni warned against the open declaration of soldiers' wealth through the IG, citing national security concerns.

Kamya made this announcement while delivering the bi-annual reports of the Inspectorate of Government (IG) for the periods of January-June 2022, July-December 2022, and January-June 2023.

In fulfilling Article 231 (1) of the Constitution, which mandates the IGG to submit reports on the performance of its functions and recommendations for the efficient performance of public institutions at least once every six months, Kamya revealed that only Shs7.99 billion was recovered from corrupt officials between January 2022 and June 2023.

This is despite the entity's own report stating that Uganda loses about Shs10 trillion annually to corruption.

Despite the Inspectorate's underwhelming performance, Kamya urged Ugandans to take ownership of the fight against corruption, as it deprives them of the quality services they deserve.

Kamya also disclosed that out of the 32,605 public servants required to declare their wealth, only 26,541 complied, and investigations were conducted on the wealth of 311 servants.

