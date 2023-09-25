Uganda: DPP Withdraws Charges Against First Son General Muhoozi

24 September 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — In a shocking turn of events, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) withdrew charges of disobedience and common nuisance against First Son also Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The decision was handed down by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi at Buganda Road Court, who announced, "I accept the withdrawal and the charges against Muhoozi are hereby withdrawn."

The withdrawal form, signed by the DPP, Justice Jane Frances Abodo, cited a lack of credible evidence in the case over the past year.

The prosecution, led by van Kyazze, presented the form, seeking leave of court to discontinue the proceedings. Kyazze explained, "Investigations were directed, but nothing fruitful was obtained. Due to the absence of credible evidence, I have been instructed to inform this court that the DPP has decided to discontinue proceedings against Muhoozi,"

However, Male Mabirizi, the original complainant, expressed his dissatisfaction with the court's proceedings.

"The magistrate has allowed the withdrawal without hearing from me, the person who brought the case," Mabirizi protested. He contended that the constitution mandates the DPP to continue the case after taking it over and that the magistrate should have ensured Mabirizi's testimony was heard.

