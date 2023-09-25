Uganda: NEMA Launches Countrywide Anti-Litter Campaign

Kampala, Uganda — The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), rolled out a countrywide anti-litter campaign to help stop littering, which has been a nagging headache for the country.

With the tagline 'Yonja Uganda', the two-day litter/waste management sensitization drive was started with a clean-up of Lukaya Highway Market in Kalungu District and Masaka City.

Dr. Barirega Akankwasah, the NEMA Executive Director who presided over the launch said the new campaign to crack down on littering and remind residents about its impact on the environment will be extended to other parts of the country in the coming weeks.

Renowned for its roadside chicken, meat, and fish, Lukaya is facing an increasing challenge from littering and illegal dumping that is unsightly, hazardous to health, and potentially damaging to consumers.

NEMA is spearheading a public anti-littering campaign to combat the rising occurrence of littering and illegal dumping and foster a stronger sense of accountability and community responsibility," Dr Barirega said during the launch.

As part of the crackdown, NEMA has also started Implementing Express Penalty Scheme for environmental breaches targeting public vehicles like taxis and buses.