Rwanda: Kigali City Names Three Roads to Be Dedicated to Public Buses

Three road networks in Kigali will soon be dedicated to public buses during peak hours as a solution to traffic congestion in the capital.

Speaking to The New Times, Pudence Rubingisa, and the City of Kigali Mayor said Central Business District-Rwandex-Giporoso, Central Business District-Kimironko and Central Business District-Kicukiro will be piloted as dedicated bus lines.

He said this action aligns with the implementation of the National Strategy for Transformation (NST1), which aims to achieve a specific target by 2024.

"Other road networks will follow. Under NST1, we have 22km of dedicated bus lines but this could increase," he said.

As a result of the lines, the average waiting time in the City of Kigali for buses during peak hours will be reduced from 30 minutes to 15 minutes.

"Together with the infrastructure ministry, RURA and private investors, we are going to set up dedicated bus lanes to improve public transport to reduce waiting time and congestion in the morning and evening hours. We are soon receiving more big buses," he said.

The congestion will decrease as the dedicated lanes will trigger a reduction in private car use.

To make use of the dedicated lanes, there is also a need for 500 buses in the capital, each carrying 39 to 70 passengers to ensure the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system operates efficiently, officials said.

The dedicated bus lines development is a response to the Association of Public Transporters (ATPR) that has been calling for lanes for public buses in the City of Kigali.

Nyabugogo bus terminal is also set to be upgraded. Studies on upgrading the Nyabugogo bus terminal resumed under the 2023/24 fiscal year.

Alternative roads

Meanwhile, the City of Kigali has encouraged the public to use alternative roads that were recently completed in the morning and evening hours to cope with congestion.

The alternative roads, according to Merard Mpabwanamaguru, City of Kigali's vice-mayor in charge of urbanisation and infrastructure, include Kimicanga-Kacyiru-Golf course-Nyarutarama.

"These roads can help people from areas of Kibagabaga, Kimironko and Remera to go to the city centre without using main roads," he said.

He said that another road to help reduce traffic jams is the road from behind the former Sports View Hotel opposite Amahoro Stadium to Kagara, Baho Hospital to Nyarutarama.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Transport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This road can reduce congestion because people can use it instead of using the Gishushu road," he said.

The constructed road from Kabeza, Mu Itunda to Busanza is also a solution to traffic jams.

"The road can be used by people from Kanombe to Busanza, Kabeza, Niboyi, Kicukiro, Sonatube up to the city centre without using Giporoso-city centre road," he explained.

"People from Utexrwa, Nyarutarama to Remera areas can also use the road from Portofino Hotel, the Manor Hotel to Nyarutarama and Kibagabaga," he noted.

The City of Kigali also has plans to construct 40 new flyovers and four-lane roads so as to ease congestion across the capital.

A flyover is a bridge or road that carries one road over another, while a four-lane road is a highway with two lanes for traffic in each direction.