South Africa: Mzansi's Weather Whirlwind

Welcome to the first edition of our weekly column, Weather Whirlwind, where we'll be outlining the nation's weather for the week ahead. This column is crafted by ChatGPT, and supervised and edited by Scrolla.Africa staff. This week, South Africa is in for a mix of weather patterns, from hot days in Limpopo to extreme weather warnings.

Gauteng

Johannesburg and Pretoria, expect mild temperatures throughout the week. Monday starts with a high of 22°C in Johannesburg and 26°C in Pretoria. The rest of the week remains consistent with temperatures ranging between 19°C to 22°C.

KwaZulu-Natal

Pietermaritzburg and Durban, the week kicks off with temperatures of 29°C and 25°C respectively on Monday. Durbanites, brace for a strong breeze on Monday with wind speeds up to 41 kmh.

Western Cape

Cape Town, this week's forecast is no laughing matter. Monday starts off with a chilly 16°C, but the real concern is the heavy rainfall expected in parts of the province. Cape disaster teams are on standby as the storm warning upgraded to Level 9 for torrential rains in parts of the Overberg, Cape Winelands, and spreading towards the Garden Route District on Monday.

George, brace yourselves. Serious downpours are predicted, and flooding is a real possibility. Residents are urged to take precautions and stay updated on local advisories. Oudtshoorn, you're not exempt either; heavy rain is on the horizon.

Eastern Cape

Bhisho, Gqeberha, and East London, Monday brings temperatures of 23°C, 22°C, and 22°C respectively. East London and Port Alfred, watch out for heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday. Extreme weather warning: Port Elizabeth is expecting strong winds on Monday with speeds up to 47 kmh.

Limpopo

Polokwane, the week begins with a hot 31°C on Monday. Tzaneen and Levubu are also expecting hot days on Monday with temperatures of 31°C and 35°C respectively.

Mpumalanga

Mbombela, Monday will be hot with a high of 31°C. Emalahleni, be wary of strong breezes on Monday with wind speeds reaching up to 44 kmh.

North West

Mahikeng and Mmabatho, temperatures on Monday will be 21°C and 18°C respectively.

Free State

Bloemfontein, the week starts with a temperature of 17°C on Monday, accompanied by a strong breeze.

Northern Cape

Kimberly, Monday will be a bit chilly with a high of 14°C. Extreme weather warning: Sutherland is expecting heavy rain on Monday.

All data sourced from People's Weather.