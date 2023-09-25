Morocco: Unga - Several Countries Reiterate Support to Right of Sahrawi People to Self-Determination

Algiers — Several heads of State and Government reiterated, during the works of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, the right of the Sahrawi and Palestinian peoples to self-determination and independence.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune reaffirmed Algeria's unchanging position in favor of just causes and in support of the oppressed peoples who are fighting for freedom, notably the Palestinian and Sahrawi causes.

He affirmed, during his address, during the 78th AUGA, that Algeria has constantly supported the Palestinian cause to enable the brotherly Palestinian people to regain their inalienable rights to establish their independent State with the borders of 1967 with al-Quds as capital, in accordance with the decisions of the international law.

The President of the Republic emphasized Algeria's aspiration to reach a lasting decolonization of Africa's last colony, where "a whole people in Western Sahara remain deprived of their right to self-determination, through a free and fair referendum that conforms to the UN-AU settlement plan adopted by the Security Council and accepted by the two sides in 1991."

For his part, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed his country's support to the Sahrawi and Palestinian causes, calling to recognize the inalienable right of Western Sahara's people to self-determination and to work for peace in the Middle East, notably occupied Palestine.

"We are called to remain faithful to the founding principles of the United Nations, by recognizing the Sahrawi people's inalienable right to self-determination, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Governance Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We must work for peace in the Middle East. As long as the land of the Palestinian remains occupied, as long as their rights are ignored and their dignity scorned, such a peace will remain out of reach," he said, before denouncing the actions of the Zionist occupation authorities in the Palestinian territories.

Underlining that "the UN Charter remains an important source of inspiration, reflecting the commonly accepted values of diplomacy and peaceful co-existence, Namibia's President Hage Geingob considers, for his part, the right to self-determination for all the peoples, enshrined by the Charter, as essential."

In this regard, he recalled how Morocco supported the Namibian people's right to self-determination, urging it now "to do the same for the Sahrawi people.

He also broached the case of the Palestinian people who aspire to step out from the inhuman conditions of an oppressive occupation regime.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel reaffirmed the "solidarity" of his country with the Palestinian cause and his "support to the Sahrawi people's right to self-determination."