South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Remarks About a Life Sentence With Additional 122 Years Imposed Upon a Serial Rapist

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has remarked positively to a hefty sentence imposed on Thursday, 21 September 2023 upon a serial rapist, Nkosinathi Mgidi (29). The accused was sentenced by the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court which was sitting in Middelburg for rape and related offences.

The court heard how Mgidi started with his evil deeds in 2012 when he raped a neighbour (19 by then) who was alone at home, shortly after her arrival from school. He went there in false pretence that he was looking for his home keys. He however left for a while after being told that the keys were not there, only to return with a knife. He then threatened the victim before raping her. A rape case was opened whereby Mgidi was arrested but was granted bail later.

In October 2014, the accused preyed on his second victim, who was a 15-year-old minor. The young girl was from school and was on her way home to Kwaphahla. She then met the accused with other two males as she passed through a bridge. She was then threatened with a knife and Mgidi raped her whilst his two accomplices held her hands. After the ordeal, she was robbed of her cellphone.

As if that was not enough, on the same month (October 2014) the accused also raped another lady who was 22-years-old.

The victim was coming from the college and heading to Kwaphahla. The victim was passing through the bushes when she was accosted by the accused holding a knife then held her hostage before raping her. He further robbed her of a cellphone and cash.

In 2019, the accused pounced on his fourth victim who was a 28-years-old at the time. The woman is said to have been traveling on foot between Siyabuswa RDP, towards Kwaphahla. It is said that she was grabbed from behind by the accused holding a knife which he held it against her neck. The victim was forcefully taken to Maganagubuswa bridge where she was tied with shoelaces on both her hands and feet. He also wore the woman's shoes to protect himself from thorns after forcing her to take them off. She was left with no option but to walk on the thorns before he repeatedly raped her. She was sadly left to fend for herself in the bushes. However, she managed to walk to the main road where she got assistance

A year later, in 2020, the accused raped another neighbour who was 23-years-old. The accused went to the shop on a rainy day then borrowed an umbrella from the female neighbour who was alone at home but when he brought it back, he saw an opportunity of committing a crime. He threatened her and raped her but he was arrested then remanded in custody as the investigation proceeded.

Through thorough investigation, the accused was found to have been involved in 13 counts, which include multiple rape cases which went along with other counts hence his sentencing as follows:

On count 01 for rape, the accused was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment. On count 02 for kidnapping, the accused was sentenced to 05 years imprisonment. On count 03 for robbery, the accused was acquitted. On count 04 for rape, the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment. Meanwhile on count 05 for kidnapping, the accused was sentenced to 05 years imprisonment. On count 06 for robbery with aggravation circumstances, the accused was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment whilst on count 07 for rape, the accused was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment. On count 08 for kidnapping, the accused was sentenced to 05 years imprisonment. On count 09 for robbery with aggravation circumstances, the accused was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment. On count 10 for sexual assault, the accused was acquitted. On count 11 for rape, the accused was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment. On count 12 for kidnapping, the accused was sentenced to 05 years imprisonment. On count 13 for rape, the accused was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment. In short the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment with an additional 122 years behind bars. The court ordered that all other counts will run concurrently with the life sentence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The accused was declared unsuitable to work with children and also unfit to possess a firearm. His name will be added into the Register of sexual offenders.

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela further indicated that the sentence will hopefully serve as a deterrence to other perpetrators of rapes. "The Justice Cluster is really working hard to prosecute sexual offenders and this is one of them which must rekindle hope to other victims thereof. We also appreciate the exceptional work done by the Investigation team, the Prosecution team and the Judiciary which culminated into this enormous sentence, " said the General.