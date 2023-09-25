Tanzania: Early Pregnancies - PM Warns 'Greedy' Men

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has warned men who cut short dreams of schoolgirls by impregnating them.

He reminded the public that a person found guilty of impregnating a student will face 30 years in prison.

"Let a girl child pursue education from the nursery to tertiary level. Someone's child is also yours, is not your fellow adult," Mr Majaliwa stated, when he briefly stopped to address residents at Kamachumu area, Kagera Region.

His reminder came as he noticed a challenge of female students at Kamachumu dropping out due to early pregnancies.

"Let me tell men, stop greediness on a girl child. President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan has invested heavily for protecting girls. And this doesn't mean she has left boys behind," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Premier ordered six employees of the Missenyi District Council to be traced so that they refund public funds and further disciplinary action to be taken against them.

The PM issued the order while speaking to hundreds of citizens at a public rally held at Mashujaa Stadium at Bunazi Ward, Missenyi District, in Kagera region.

He named the employees as Chrispin Mbuga, Andrephnus Kalisa, Nashrath Buyungilo, Lusiana Irunde, Issack Sadick, and Willington Mutabilwa, who are the council's tax collectors, who together owe 37.3m/-.

In a similar vein, Mr Majaliwa criticised some Council employees' deliberate attempts to deny the government the revenue.

"There is an international auction taking place here in Bunazi, but these tax collectors were only collecting 30,000/- per day while previously the collection was 100,000/-. This is theft and it is intolerable," he explained.

He added: "Our president is constantly insisting that we (leaders) shouldn't bear with people who come to councils for sipping money. The funds must be channeled to country's development."

The Premier also used the podium to commend the Misenyi District Commissioner (DC), Colonel Wilson Sakulo, for visiting the auction and supervised the revenue collection whereby the collection rose from 30,000/- to over 2m/- per day.

Meanwhile, the PM inspected the ongoing construction of the Kakunyu medical centre, located 75 kilometres away from Bunazi division, and issued a 5-day ultimatum for it to start operating.

"These medical professionals have been hired to work. Put in place facilities for them; the drugs are there; let them begin serving the people," he instructed the Misenyi District Executive Director (DED), Mr John Wanga.

On the particular visit, the PM witnessed the Out Patients Department (OPD), the laboratory, the maternity ward and the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) buildings among the finished structures.

The Prime Minister further informed the public that the government had already allocated 150m/- for the purchase of medical equipment for the particular facility.

Kagera Regional Medical Officer (RMO), Dr Isesanda Kaniki, acknowledged receiving the funds.

At the same time, Prime Minister Majaliwa urged the populace to be enthusiastic about the agribusiness since agriculture is a backbone and the country's economic engine.

Additionally, he urged the public to protect water sources by avoiding cutting trees because such practices cause significant harm to water sources.

The Prime Minister is in Kagera region for a three-day visit.