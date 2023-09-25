Kenya: Goat Eliud Kipchoge Sustains Pressure to Win Historic Fifth Berlin Marathon Title

Nairobi — World Record holder Eliud Kipchoge had to dig deep into his energy reserves in the last seven kilometres of the race, as he clinched a historic fifth Berlin Maraton title on Sunday, claiming the crown in 2:02:42.

Kipchoge looked to have lost some steam towards the end of the race, but the 38-year-old, regarded as the greatest marathoner of all time, showed his fighting spirit and determination to successfully defend the title.

He now becomes the most successful male runner in Berlin, going one clear of Ethiopian marathon legend Haile Gebrselassie, with whom he was tied with four titles from the German city.

Despite the victory, Kipchoge sounded a bit disappointed that he could not achieve one of his targets, lowering his own World Record.

“I had started well but there were little bit of hiccups, but it happens in a race. I was expecting to do the same (break a world record) but it did not come as I expected but that is how sports is. I have learnt lessons, I have won but no World Record. Every race is a learning lesson,” Kipchoge said after the race.

He added that his focus now fully swings to next year’s Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Kipchoge said; “I want to really concentrate and put all experience in next year’s Olympics in Paris and win the third Olympic title.”

It had seemed to be a battle set when compatriot Vincent Kipkemoi started making ground on him, but once he emerged off the Brandenburg Gate towards the finish line, there was no denying the GOAT another crown in Berlin.

At the 32km mark, the last of the three pacemakers dropped off, with a little fist bump to say thanks for a job well done, carrying him through almost 80 percent of the race.

Ethiopian Kindie Dersah, who had stuck to Kipchoge’s coattails for most of the race also dropped off a kilometre later, the scorching pace from the world record holder seemingly having taken the sting off his feet.

By this time though, the likelihood of a World Record was unlikely, as Kipchoge had dropped off 22 seconds off the desired pace.

He however kept his tempo as he looked to try make up for the time. He however seemed to struggle and cleared the 38th kilometre in 3:03, his slowest in the race.

Behind him, the chasing pack if Kipkemoi and Amos Kipruto was making strides as they started to close in on him. By the time they were getting to the 40km mark, they had closed in for a 31 second gap, making up for an erstwhile 47 second gap 5km prior.

But, there was no stopping the marathon GOAT as he strode down the road, to claim his title, though not in the best way he had hoped for.

Ethiopioa’s Takele Tadese was third while Ronald Korir was fourth.