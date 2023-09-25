Angola: President of the Republic Meets National Security Council

24 September 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço on Monday will chair the second ordinary meeting of the National Security Council, in Luanda, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief.

According to a press release to which ANGOP had access on Sunday, the meeting will address the country's political-military, public security and human rights situation.

The meeting agenda also includes the consideration of the National Security Bill, among other issues linked to the Intelligence and State Security Services.

The National Security Council is made up of 23 members, namely the Vice-President of the Republic, the presidents of the National Assembly, the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Military Court, the Attorney General of the Republic, the Minister of State and Chief of the Military House of the President of the Republic.

Also included are the ministers of State and head of the Civil House of the President of the Republic, for Economic Coordination and the Social Area, as well as the ministers of National Defense, Former Combatants and Veterans of the Country, Interior, Foreign Relations, Finance, Territorial Administration and Justice and Human Rights.

The council also includes the chief of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces, general commander of the National Police, head of the State Information and Security Service, head of the Military Intelligence and Security Service, General Director of the External Intelligence Service, inspector general of the State Administration and the director general of the Criminal Investigation Service.

Guest members and a technical group made up of other entities involved in the area of national security also participate in the meeting.

VIC/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.