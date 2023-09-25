Tanzania: Magdalena Shatters National Record

Tanzanian marathoner, Magdalena Shauri has broken the Women's National marathon record held by Banuelia Mrashani by six minutes when she finished third in the Berlin Marathon early on Sunday.

Banuelia record remained unbroken for 21 years.

Shauri clocked 2 hours, 18 minutes, and 41 seconds beating the past record of 2 hours, 24 minutes, and 59 seconds by over 6 minutes.

Tullo Chambo, who is the Athletic Tanzania (AT) Social Media Manager, confirmed Magdalena has qualified for the Olympic Games to be held in Paris, France besides shattering the national record.

"AT congratulates Magdalena Shauri for winning bronze in the Berlin Marathon. She has set a new national record. Before her achievement, Banuelia Mrashani held the national record she had set in the Tokyo Marathon in 2002.

"Apart from winning third place and shattering the national record, she has qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Therefore, she joins Alphonce Simbu and Gabriel Geay.

"We are proud of her and hope this success will be a catalyst to other female runners and bring glory to the nation."

Magdalena grabbed a bronze medal behind Ethiopian Tigist Assefa who claimed gold after recording 2 hours 11 minutes 53 seconds and Kenyan runner Sheila Chepkirui who took silver with 2 hours 17 minutes 49 seconds.

Other than collecting a medal she collected 12,500 US dollars (equivalent to 31,201,100/-). Tigist banked (124,804,400/-) and Sheila grabbed 25,500 US dollars (equivalent to 63,650,244/-).