Kenya: City Hall to Generate Sh19.9 Billion From Own-Source Revenue in 2023/2024 Financial Year

Nairobi — Nairobi City County Chief Officer Revenue Administration, Wilson Gakuya has highlighted the importance and benefits of the Finance Bill 2023/2024, which is set to undergo Public Participation from tomorrow until Wednesday in all the 17 sub counties in Nairobi.

Gakuya was accompanied by Shaban Asman, Head of Revenue and Nickson Otieno, Assistant Director, Revenue Administration.

The budget for the Nairobi City County Government FY 23/24 is Kshs. 42.3 billion, comprising Kshs. 28.3B for recurrent and Kshs. 14B for development expenditures.

19.9B will be financed from NCCG Own Source Revenue.

The Revenue raising measures are enshrined in the Finance Bill.

"The Finance Bill aims to improve oversight and governance of the Nairobi City County Revenue Authority, introduce new fees, adjust existing ones, reduce charges for public service vehicles, implement new business classification parameters which will enhance fairness and equity, lmplement the Integrated Revenue Management system known as Nairobi Pay, use the Valuation Roll 2019 to calculate land rates and provide a digital unified single business permit," he stated.

The Nairobi City County Government aims to generate Kshs 19.9B from own-source revenue for operations and development in FY 23/24.

"To ease congestion, parking fees in important business areas will be raised. Renovations to County rental houses will be funded by increased rent. Market facilities will be improved with the rise in market charges. To prevent excessive payments, interest rates on land rates will have a cap. Unauthorized developments can be made compliant with regulations through regularization."

Said Head of Revenue Administration."Shaban Asman.

The Finance Bill will now cover fees and charges at County Hospitals and training institutions.

The Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board will be required to submit annual reports under the new legislation.

The licensing process will be streamlined by introducing the Unified Business Permit.

The government will generate additional revenue through betting and gaming, medical waste disposal, and utilizing public spaces.

"An environment levy on properties will also be implemented to fund improvements to sewer and drainage systems. Changes have been made to parking fees, loading/offloading charges, and vehicle licensing."

