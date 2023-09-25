Angola: Government Extends Category Update Period

Luanda — The Angolan Government extended the period of validity for updating the categories of public servants under the General Regime until 31 June 2024, through Joint Order No. 259/22, of 26 January.

According to the joint statement from the Ministries of Finance, Public Administration, Labor and Social Security, as well as the Territorial Administration, this deadline can be extended for an equal period of time, as long as the respective objective assumptions are maintained.

Without prejudice to the provisions of previous numbers of Joint Order no. 4994/23, of 6 September, employees who established their relationship with the Public Administration until 2012 are covered by the measure.

The document to which ANGOP had access this Sunday recalls that the terms of reference for updating categories of the General Career Regime were approved, by Joint Order No. 259/22, of January 26th, following the Memorandum of Understanding between the Angolan Executive and the Federation of Public Administration, Health and Services Unions.

This Order establishes its validity until the first half of 2023, but after the period of validity provided for in the administrative act in question, the respective process of updating categories has not been completed.

Therefore, the Order reads, the extension of the date aims to allow the updating process to be completed.