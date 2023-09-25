Angola: Minister of State Praises Investment By Chinese Companies

Luanda — The Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José de Lima Massano, praised on Saturday, the investments made by the Angola/China Chamber of Commerce, in Luanda, with the aim of promoting the development of the Angolan economy.

The government official, who was speaking during the visit to the chamber's facilities, in the Angolan capital, highlighted, for example, the initiatives carried out by Chinese companies in the field of food safety, a process that is at the center of the Executive's agenda.

The Minister of State also gave a positive note to the jobs created for Angolans by Chinese companies.

On the occasion, he made it known that, within the scope of measures to stimulate the economy, studies are underway on the project to simplify the export process of products made in Angola.

"We are at an advanced stage of a work that has been developed in a coordinated manner by various ministerial departments, so that, in March 2024, we will be able to announce how this initiative will work", he assured.

Regarding the agreement on reciprocal protection of investments, he indicated that Angolan and Chinese authorities, through diplomatic channels, are agreeing the dates and place for its signature.

On the other hand, the Minister of State assured that a team from the Agency for Private Investment and Export Promotion (APIEX) is travelling around the country and identifying available opportunities for investors, particularly those operating in Angola to implement their projects.

In turn, the chairperson of the Angola/China Chamber of Commerce, Luís Cupenala, considers the visit of the Minister of State for Economic Coordination to the institution (with more than 112 companies and seven large Chinese associations) as extremely important, as it increases the responsibility of the chamber with members and its stance aligned with the actions of the country's National Development Plan 2022/2027.

The counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Angola, Xiong Wei, praised the Angolan Government's determination to promote openness to the outside world, regarding investments.

During his working day, José de Lima Massano laid the stone for the construction of Cidade do Século (Century's City), in the Urban District of Zango (municipality of Viana) and visited a steel factory and the space that will house the "Nova Era" shopping center.

José de Lima Massano was accompanied by the Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication, Mário de Oliveira, the Secretary of the President of the Republic for the Productive Sector, Isaac dos Anjos, among other guests.

