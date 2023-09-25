Rwanda's Mugwaneza Lands Top Job in FIBA's Competitions Commission

Barely two months after she was elected on the International Basketball Federation (FIBA)'s central board, Rwandan official Pascale Mugwaneza has been given additional responsibilities as the Deputy Chair of FIBA's competitions commission for women's national teams.

Mugwaneza is a former basketball player who currently serves as the first vice-president of Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA). She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering and Technology, and a Master of Business Administration from Africa Leadership University (ALU).

FIBA's competitions commission is responsible for reviewing and recommending the FIBA calendar for approval by the central board, reviewing all official competitions of FIBA, and developing recommendations for change to the method of conduct of official competitions.

It is also responsible for developing recommendations for the introduction of new official competitions, giving advice on the allocation of official competitions, studying the regulations governing all international competitions, and so on.

The commission comprises four sub-commissions (Men's national teams, women's national teams, youth national teams, and club competitions). Each of them is chaired by a Deputy Chair of the sub-commission.

For the first time, three out of seven FIBA commissions are chaired by a woman, and in two of the other four commissions, the Deputy Chair is a woman.

Meanwhile, the central board has appointed three women to the FIBA Foundation Board for the first time, including FIBA Hall of Famer Michelle Timms.