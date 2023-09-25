Rwanda: Locally Filmed Movie 'Fight Like a Girl' Bags Nominations at AMAAs

The Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) roster of nominees for the year 2023 is out, and the movie 'Fight Like a Girl' which features local actors Malaika Uwamahoro, Kennedy Jones Mazimpaka, and Arthur Nkusi is on the list.

Shot in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo over the past two months, the film which was directed by American film director, producer, and screenwriter, Matthew Leutwyler, has been nominated for multiple awards, such as Best Production Design, Best Supporting Actor, Best Soundtrack, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Leading Actress.

South Africa's Ama Qamata, best known for her role as Buhle Ndaba Khumalo in the hit Netflix series 'Blood & Water', is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and is the main character in 'Fight Like a Girl'.

Clarck Ntambwe, who also stars in the movie, is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, while Antoine Nshimiyimana is nominated for Best Achievement in Production Design.

Hakeem Kae-Kazim is competing with Jeck Jackson from 'Four Walls' under the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category.

The movie was also nominated for Best Achievement in Soundtrack, competing against 'Gereza' (South Africa), 'Omen' (DRC), and others.

It tells the story of a young Congolese woman forced to work in an illegal mineral mine, who escapes her captors and finds a new life for herself as a professional boxer. It is said to be based on true events.

The 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards' nominees span a diverse array of categories, each one highlighting the exceptional talent thriving within the African film sector.

The nominees for this year's edition were unveiled by the organisers and the jury, presided over by Zimbabwean curator Keith Shiri.

The 2023 edition, themed "Legacy in Motion", is scheduled to take place on October 29 in the host city of Lagos, Nigeria.