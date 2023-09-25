Kenya: President Ruto to Launch Community Health Promoters Kit to Counties

Nairobi — President William Ruto will today launch the distribution of 100,000 kits to be used by Community Health Promoters.

The Head of State jetted back in Sunday after a 10-day visit to the United States.

President Ruto's attendance of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York was the highlight.

The Ministry of Health anticipates that the kits will help in the Promotive and Preventive program that aims at detecting health issues early and managing minor ones at the community level.

Each promoter will be responsible for 100 households and will be equipped with modern medical equipment and deployed in communities across Kenya.

In his Madaraka Day speech, President William Ruto announced plans to ensure the country attains Universal Health Coverage.

Though the plan was announced by Ruto, the national and county governments will collaborate to invest in Community Health Promoters throughout the country.

Ruto said there will be one community health promoter assigned to handle every 100 households and will be tasked with visiting Kenyans at their homes.

Counties in June began the process of renewing contracts for UHC staff employed by the government under the UHC Cohort 1 program.

Community Health Promoters are trained to provide a range of health services, including prenatal care, immunization, nutrition education, and treatment of common illnesses.

They work closely with communities to identify health needs, provide health education and information, and refer individuals to health facilities for more specialized care when necessary.