Kenya: Renson Ingonga Sworn in as Director of Public Prosecutions

Nairobi — Renson Ingonga has been sworn in as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in a ceremony presided over by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

Mulele takes over from Noordin Haji who left the ODPP after he was picked by Ruto as the new National Intelligence Service Director General.

The President picked Mulele from a list of 15 individuals interviewed for the position by the Public Service Commission.

He was given a clean bill of health by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee report that was tabled by Chairperson George Murugara following his vetting on August 31st.

Murugara told MPs that Mulele was well suited to take the helm as the next Director of Public Prosecution as he meets the requirements required for the post including ethics, integrity, and protection of the law

"We wish to confirm to this house that nobody, no single memorandum was received in opposition. Infact we got memorandum in support of his appointment by the Law Society of Kenya. Having considered everything submitted to us, we have the report supporting his approval," Tharaka MP said.

JLAC Vice Chair Mwengi Mutuse termed the nomination and approval as a booster to morale of public sector professionals as Mulele is currently serving as the Deputy Director of Public Prosecution.

"This appointment is a morale to the public sector professional because when the appointments of this nature occur people are poached from outside the public sector which demoralizes those who have devoted working for the public sector,"said Mutuse.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa urged to safeguard the independence of the office of Director of Public Prosecution from statecapture and any other external influence by proper scrutiny of cases submitted.

"We want to urge the DPP to be cautious of those who may want to influence his office to settle scores with other Kenyans. In the last regime we saw the DCI trying to micromanage the office of the DPP, which should be an independent office," said Ichungwa.

Dadaab MP Faraah Maalim called upon lawmakers to support Mulele once he takes the helm of the post especially in the war against graft in the country.

He is set to serve on an eight-year term.