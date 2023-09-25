South Africa: Boks Face Low Road After Ireland Win a Thriller in Paris to Underline Favourites Status

23 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The Springboks don't quite have their destiny in their hands after Ireland edged the world champions 13-8 in an absolute Rugby World Cup thriller at the Stade de France.

Ireland 13 (7) South Africa 8 (3)

Victory for Ireland all but ensures they will top Pool B as they have 14 points from three matches with a final game against Scotland to come. The Boks have 10 log points with Tonga to play in Marseille next week.

The Boks' problems were summed up in the final play of the match when they won a lineout from 10 metres, started a maul and were unable to score as Ireland held them up. Not for the first time in the match, Ireland's immense defence and nous in the dark arts stopped the Boks.

Ireland won the breakdown battle and made more of their chances. The Boks did not. Not for the first time this season, the Boks left points scattered on the turf.

Manie Libbok missed two shots at goal as did Faf de Klerk - 11 points not taken. In a game of such fine margins, it was crucial and it will force a massive rethink from the coaching staff because it's obvious to everyone that wasting scoring chances is going to end the defence of the title earlier than it should.

Libbok does so much well, but he's clearly...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

