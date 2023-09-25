Angola: Over 4,000 Candidates Selected for Luanda 42 School Check in Stage

Luanda — At least 4400 candidates have been selected to take part in the check-in phase of the Luanda computer programming school (School 42), the institution announced Sunday.

According to a statement sent to ANGOP, the institution selected students that stood out in the application phase not because they had knowledge about programming, but due to the fact that they demonstrated ability to cope with pressure and reasoning, through online logic games.

The candidates were selected from a total of over 22,000 applications.

Between September 26 and the last week of October, the candidates will visit the Luanda 42 school to get to know the methodology and the environment.

Check-in phase is essential and compulsory for the candidates to join the pool, a stage in which they will be introduced to the basics of programming and the importance of peer learning.

Candidates must arrive one hour before the check-in session they are registered for and be accompanied by a valid document and their QR code, the institution said.

Angola is the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to adopt this transformative platform, its first students have applied from Luanda, Portugal, France, Cuba, Brazil, Democratic Republic of Congo, United Kingdom and India.

New candidates wishing to join Luanda 42 school or candidates who haven't played the games before, still have the chance to register and take the tests, as applications remain open.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Luanda 42 school belongs to a programming and technology schools network based in Paris, France. Founded in 2013, the school adopts an innovative learning method based on the concept of "learning to learn".

The practical and collaborative curriculum allows students to develop technical and creative skills, preparing them to excel in the technology sector.

School 42 has campuses all over the world and is now present in Luanda, Angola, being inclusion and equal opportunities the core values defended by the institution.

Through an innovative and flexible teaching approach, the institution aims to train students with essential programming skills, preparing them for the challenges of today's technological world and job market.

Luanda School 42 is a presidential initiative implemented by the Office of Cadres of the President of the Republic and the Ministry of Mineral Resources Oil and Gas, with State oil company Sonangol EP as its founding partner.

Luanda School 42 has a room equipped with 300 computers, a virtual teachers' room with a server that passes all the information to the galaxy program, the school's teaching system.

Inside the "42 de Luanda" there is a space called the "swimming pool", reserved for students competing in the final phase of the competition. VM/AMP