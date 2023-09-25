Angola Fail to Reach African Handball Podium

Luanda — The National Cadet women's handball team came in fourth place in the African Championship, which ends this Saturday in Monastir, Tunisia.

In the match for third place in the competition, played today, the Angolan team lost to Nigeria 24-28, failing to obtain the bronze medal, which went to the opponent.

At half-time, the Angolans were already at a 7-12 disadvantage, after also being beaten , the day before, by a similar team from Guinea.

On the other hand, the final will be played between Egypt, holders of the trophy, and Guinea.

Angola started the competition well, in Group B, beating Morocco 37-16, after that they got a new victory, this time 37-13 against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

At the end of the first phase, the National Team lost, 25-23, to Egypt. In the quarter-finals, they won 17-21 over the hosts, Tunisia.

In Championships, which began in 2000, Angola won three trophies, in 2009, 2011 and 2013.

WR/VAB/CF/jmc