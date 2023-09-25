Uganda: Security Hails Killing of Top ADF Commander Who Planned 2021 Kampala Bombings

Security has described as a big achievement, the killing of Meddie Nkalubo and ADF commander by airstrikes by the UPDF inside DRC.

President Museveni on Saturday said Nkalubo who also goes by the monikers, The Punisher, Mohammed Ali Nkalubo, Abul Jihad and Punny Boy was killed during airstrikes targeting new ADF hideouts in DRC.

Addressing journalists on Monday, joint security spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the development is a big step towards the complete elimination of ADF group.

"Nkalubo was an important figure in planning and commanding ADF attacks. His death has dealt significant blow to ADF and its ability to operate in DRC and Uganda," Enanga said.

Nkalubo has been described by the European Union and the US government as a senior ADF commander who has held various responsibilities and therefore directly involved in planning, directing and committing attacks towards civilians both in Uganda and DRC.

The European Union has since issued sanctions against him.

The Ugandan fugitive in DR Congo who is believed to be the second in command for ADF was also accused of having commanded the blasts that rocked Kampala in 2021 targeting the Central Police Station and Parliamentary Avenue that left scores dead.

Security linked the blast at Digida pork joint in Kyanja and the bomb aboard a bus along the Kampala-Masaka highway and the recently recovered bombs in Kampala to Nkalubo's group.

Speaking on Monday, the joint security spokesperson hailed the UPDF for its airstrikes that hit the ADF hideout, killing the top group commander among a number of his fighters.

Operations continue

The joint security spokesperson said operations targeting ADF sleeper cells inside the country will continue .

He said last week, operatives from the Crime Intelligence Directorate arrested three suspected ADF members linked to attacks on police stations last year.

Enanga said the three had escaped to Mbale and Bukedea when their leader leader was killed in Mityana.

The trio had since established a cell in Mbale.

"In Kyankwanzi, the Joint Anti-terrorism Task Force arrested two high profile ADF elements in Kyenda trading centre in Kyankwanzi district where they had acquired a 1.5 acre piece of land after escaping from Lwengo," Enanga said.

"As the joint security agencies we are to continue monitoring all spaces where ADF remnants are hiding so they are mopped out and charged to court."