Tanzania: Precision Air to Introduce New Aviation Subjects

25 September 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dustan Mhilu

TANZANIA : PRECISION Air plans to introduce three new courses at its training centre including pilot simulators training in efforts to produce more competent professionals to benefit the aviation sector and the economy.

Human Resources and Administration Manager of Precision Air, Bruno Daniel noted this over the weekend in Dar es Salaam at the 7th graduation ceremony whereby 16 new cabin crews were conferred certificates.

So far, the training centre owned by the corporation has trained over 100 cabin crews.

Mr Daniel said the pilot training simulators will be used to train students pursuing the pilot course before practicing in the aircraft.

He said the aviation sector is now growing up compared to the demand for human resources to offer services in the sector thus why Precision air invested a lot in the certain sector.

The manager further said that the training of new human resources was very crucial for the growth of the sector which has now been on the rise.

He said the company also eyes to introduce flight operation training, as well as air ticketing training.

"We are proud to be one of the important stakeholders in the aviation sector. We believe in the quality of our training centre. Therefore, as stakeholders, we shall always play our role to contribute more to the sector," he said.

According to the manager, the graduates can be employed in flights, ships, hotels, conferences and trains.

Air Cabin Crew-AB Initial course graduate Ibrahim Mtango said people should change their mindset that the course is for women.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.