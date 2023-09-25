Tanzania: Precision Air to Introduce New Aviation Subjects

TANZANIA : PRECISION Air plans to introduce three new courses at its training centre including pilot simulators training in efforts to produce more competent professionals to benefit the aviation sector and the economy.

Human Resources and Administration Manager of Precision Air, Bruno Daniel noted this over the weekend in Dar es Salaam at the 7th graduation ceremony whereby 16 new cabin crews were conferred certificates.

So far, the training centre owned by the corporation has trained over 100 cabin crews.

Mr Daniel said the pilot training simulators will be used to train students pursuing the pilot course before practicing in the aircraft.

He said the aviation sector is now growing up compared to the demand for human resources to offer services in the sector thus why Precision air invested a lot in the certain sector.

The manager further said that the training of new human resources was very crucial for the growth of the sector which has now been on the rise.

He said the company also eyes to introduce flight operation training, as well as air ticketing training.

"We are proud to be one of the important stakeholders in the aviation sector. We believe in the quality of our training centre. Therefore, as stakeholders, we shall always play our role to contribute more to the sector," he said.

According to the manager, the graduates can be employed in flights, ships, hotels, conferences and trains.

Air Cabin Crew-AB Initial course graduate Ibrahim Mtango said people should change their mindset that the course is for women.