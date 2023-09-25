Sudan: Violent Clashes Persist in Sudan Capital and South Darfur's Nyala

Khartoum / Nyala / Um Keddada — Fierce battles persisted between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum and Omdurman on Thursday. Nyala, capital of South Darfur, witnessed renewed fighting.

Fierce clashes between the army and its paramilitary counterpart continued in central Khartoum on Thursday morning, while hour-long ground clashes were reported from western Omdurman.

The RSF reported attacks continued on the SAF General Command, the El Shajara military complex and the Karari military base in north Omdurman.

Residents of El Shajara in west Khartoum confirmed new clashes in the area to Radio Dabanga, following a few days of relative calm.

Listeners in Omdurman reported that the SAF continued its artillery shelling from Karari on multiple RSF targets.

Volunteer Mumin, calling himself Wad Zeinab, reported that one of the few remaining operating hospitals, the El Nau Hospital in Omdurman's El Sawra, closed its doors on Thursday morning following assaults by army troops on a number of doctors.

On Wednesday, persistent battles in the vicinity of the SAF General Command entered their fifth day with escalating intensity. The RSF claimed they downed a warplane that was attacking residential neighbourhoods with barrel bombs.

Nyala in South Darfur witnessed resumed SAF-RSF battles on Thursday.

People who remained in the city reported the sound of cannons, light weapons, and anti-aircraft guns throughout Nyala. at least three people, including an eight-year-old resident of Otash camp for the displaced, were injured.

The boy was taken to a private clinic in Nyala, as the health centres in the camp are closed because medical supplies have been depleted.

Market clash

Thursday also saw clashes occur in Um Keddada in North Darfur, after the town's security committee prohibited the carrying of weapons inside the weekly market.

"The Thursday market is frequented by villagers coming from various areas in the. vicinity," an activist told Radio Dabanga.

"The local authorities told the people to hand in their weapons upon entering the market. They get them back upon departure," he explained.

"This morning, an armed group from Um El Hussein refused to obey the directives, which led to a clash with police, sparking panic among the customers".