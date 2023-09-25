Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Has Ramped Up Efforts to Suppress Human Rights - Amnesty International

25 September 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's first tenure has been characterised by a clampdown on human rights, a failure by the second dispensation to break out from the oppressive rule of Robert Mugabe.

This is according to Amnesty International which released a damning and brutal assessment of Mnangagwa's regime in upholding human rights.

Khanyo Farisè, Amnesty International's Deputy Director for Southern Africa said the government has missed an opportunity to right the wrongs of the past, instead continuing with impunity.

"The Mnangagwa administration has lost a historic opportunity to right the wrongs of the past and, instead, has ramped up efforts to suppress human rights.

"The cyclical nature of violence will continue until there is genuine political will to uphold human rights and end impunity. The Zimbabwean government must make genuine efforts to deal with the past injustices to ensure that history does not repeat itself," said Farisè.

The government has been at the receiving end of criticism over thwarting dissenting voices.

In the wake of a disputed poll, a number of opposition members have been arrested on charges that they have dismissed as "frivolous"

A number of legislation pieces that controversially sailed through parliament have been evoked to institute arrests of opposition politicians and government critics.

Farisè further said that the government has perfected an art of using law to crack down on opposing voices taking a leaf from Mugabe's reign.

"The Mnangagwa administration has continued to misuse the law to crack down on human rights and on anybody who dares to voice a dissenting opinion.

"The enactment into law of the Amendment to the Criminal Code will invariably have a chilling effect on would-be dissenters, particularly given the hefty penalties it carries," said Farisè.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.