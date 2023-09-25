Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Has Ramped Up Efforts to Suppress Human Rights - Amnesty International

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's first tenure has been characterised by a clampdown on human rights, a failure by the second dispensation to break out from the oppressive rule of Robert Mugabe.

This is according to Amnesty International which released a damning and brutal assessment of Mnangagwa's regime in upholding human rights.

Khanyo Farisè, Amnesty International's Deputy Director for Southern Africa said the government has missed an opportunity to right the wrongs of the past, instead continuing with impunity.

"The Mnangagwa administration has lost a historic opportunity to right the wrongs of the past and, instead, has ramped up efforts to suppress human rights.

"The cyclical nature of violence will continue until there is genuine political will to uphold human rights and end impunity. The Zimbabwean government must make genuine efforts to deal with the past injustices to ensure that history does not repeat itself," said Farisè.

The government has been at the receiving end of criticism over thwarting dissenting voices.

In the wake of a disputed poll, a number of opposition members have been arrested on charges that they have dismissed as "frivolous"

A number of legislation pieces that controversially sailed through parliament have been evoked to institute arrests of opposition politicians and government critics.

Farisè further said that the government has perfected an art of using law to crack down on opposing voices taking a leaf from Mugabe's reign.

"The Mnangagwa administration has continued to misuse the law to crack down on human rights and on anybody who dares to voice a dissenting opinion.

"The enactment into law of the Amendment to the Criminal Code will invariably have a chilling effect on would-be dissenters, particularly given the hefty penalties it carries," said Farisè.