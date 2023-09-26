South Africa: Rescue Missions On As Cape Storms Ramp Up

Damage done to the N2 road near Caledon in the Western Cape province of South Africa.

Following the South African Weather Service's (SAWS) Orange Level 9 alert, rescue missions have started in the Overberg District Municipality, where several individuals are trapped by the surging flood waters.

Beginning on Sunday, relentless heavy rain and destructive winds have battered the region, showing no signs of slowing down.

Reports however suggest the storm will ease late Monday or early Tuesday.

Reinard Geldenhuys, representing Overberg Municipality, commented on the situation.

"Our towns have suffered immensely," he said.

"At present, our focus is the search for an individual washed away by the floods. We're also engaged in an active rescue for those stranded in the Botrivier area. Moreover, the N2 highway has been completely eroded by the floods."

In various towns like Grabouw, a number of individuals were saved from the floods and are now in shelters.

Overstrand experienced several power outages, road blockages due to flooding, and other challenges.

Roads were blocked and houses submerged in Bredasdorp and Cape Agulhas.

As of Monday morning, Disaster Risk Management teams throughout the province were overwhelmed with rescue and recovery missions.

Evaluations are being conducted in Cape Town to gauge the extent of the damages.

Three people have also been reported missing.

Many residents of informal settlements, notably in regions like Mfuleni, Bellville South, and Macassar, have been hit hard by the floods.

Flooding was reported in various other areas, including Gordons Bay, Strand, Durbanville, and Schaapkraal.

The City of Cape Town is also tackling the effects of the severe weather, with reports of uprooted trees and power failures due to storm damage.